10 months ago
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018 with oil prices in mid-40s or above- conf call
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018 with oil prices in mid-40s or above- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc -

* Sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018 with oil prices in the mid-40s or above - conf call

* Says it now anticipates considerable increase in e&p activity over the next two years- conf call

* Says expects production from ducs to have a meaningful impact in 2017- conf call

* Says it expects to exit 2017 at production of 70,000 boepd at $50 oil- conf call

* Says it expects to exit 2018 comfortably above production of 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day- conf call

* Says in a "great position" to comfortably grow within cash flow for the years to come - conf call

* Says co may go up to running six rigs at the end of 2017 - conf call

* Says it plans to add a third rig next summer and, if prices cooperate, "very likely" to add fourth rig next fall- conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
