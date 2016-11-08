BRIEF-Sabaf Q3 net profit rises to EUR 2.4 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA :

* Q3 sales revenue 33.2 million euros versus 32.1 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 2.4 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects Q4 sales in line with Q4 2015

* Sees FY 2016 sales at about 132 million euros, down between 4 percent and 5 percent year on year

* Foresees that for full year 2016 gross operating margin (EBITDA %) will total a value similar to 2015, when it amounted to 19 percent

* Expects to be able to reach in FY 2017 sales of around 140 million euros and improved operating margins compared to 2016