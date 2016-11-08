FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox board approves terms of separation
November 8, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox board approves terms of separation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp -

* Xerox board approves terms of separation

* Xerox corp - expects to complete separation on december 31, 2016

* Xerox corp - separation will occur by means of a distribution to xerox shareholders of 100% of outstanding shares of conduent

* Xerox corp - fractional shares of conduent common stock will not be distributed to xerox shareholders

* Xerox - fractional shares of conduent will be sold in open market, with net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments to xerox shareholders

* Xerox - beginning on or about dec. 13 and continuing up to distribution date, it is expected that there will be two markets in xerox common stock

* Xerox-For u.s. Income tax purposes, xerox's u.s. Shareholders generally should not recognize gain or loss as result of distribution of conduent shares

* Xerox - on distribution date of dec. 31, 2016, xerox shareholders will receive 1 share of conduent for every five shares of xerox they hold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

