BRIEF-Ciber Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc :

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Ciber inc says qtrly revenue of $144.3 million fell 24 pct in constant currency and 25 pct in U.S. Dollars compared with last year's Q3

* Ciber inc says recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $115.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in first half of 2016

* Cash balance at end of Q3 of 2016 was $6.4 million. Outstanding balance on credit facility was $39.7 million