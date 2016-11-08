FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciber Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ciber Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc :

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Ciber inc says qtrly revenue of $144.3 million fell 24 pct in constant currency and 25 pct in U.S. Dollars compared with last year's Q3

* Ciber inc says recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $115.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in first half of 2016

* Cash balance at end of Q3 of 2016 was $6.4 million. Outstanding balance on credit facility was $39.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
