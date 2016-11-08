FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Banca Generali Q3 net profit jumps to EUR 51.3 mln
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Generali Q3 net profit jumps to EUR 51.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA :

* Q3 net profit 51.3 million euros ($56.61 million) versus 26.0 million euros a year ago, mostly based on the expansion of the bank's managed assets and assets under administration

* Reported managed assets and assets under administration at Sept. 30 of 45.3 billion euros, up 15 percent year on year

* Q3 net banking income 120.6 million euros versus 70.8 million euros a year ago

* Total net inflows in October at 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

