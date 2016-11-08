FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mondadori Q3 net profit rises to EUR 21.6 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondadori Q3 net profit rises to EUR 21.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Q3 revenue 372.7 million euros ($411.46 million), 291.4 million euros on a like-for-like basis, versus 300.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 21.6 million euros, 10.8 million euros on a like-for-like basis, versus 9.4 million euros a year ago

* Says forecasts on FY 2016 revenue can be confirmed: including Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media, revenue is expected to increase by about 14 percent, while, on a like-for-like basis, it is expected to be basically steady versus 2015

* Says FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA estimate improves: including Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media, adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow by about 35 percent

* FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA forecasts on a like-for-like basis point to a double-digit growth (from the previous high single-digit estimate) versus 2015, with a resulting increase in profitability Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.