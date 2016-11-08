FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tata communications Sept qtr consol profit falls about 64 pct
November 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tata communications Sept qtr consol profit falls about 64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd

* Tata Communications Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 399.6 million rupees

* Tata Communications Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 820.67 million rupees

* Tata Communications Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 45.09 billion rupees

* Tata Communications Ltd-consol profit in sept quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 45.41 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fyYkxn) Further company coverage:

