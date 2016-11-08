FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Entergy to sell nuclear Vermont Yankee and transfer US nuclear regulatory commission licenses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Entergy to sell nuclear Vermont Yankee and transfer US nuclear regulatory commission licenses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp

* Entergy says to sell entergy nuclear vermont yankee and transfer us nuclear regulatory commission licenses to subsidiaries of northstar group services

* Entergy says plans to accelerate transfer of all spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage at Vermont Yankee nuclear power station, from 2020 to 2018.

* Entergy says will receive nominal cash consideration and a promissory note payable to entergy in an amount equal to amount owed at time of closing

* Entergy says Northstar has committed to initiate decontamination, dismantlement by 2021, to complete decommissioning and restoration of vermont yankee by 2030

* Entergy says transaction is expected to result in a loss at closing, amount of which cannot be determined at this time

* Entergy says sale is expected to be mildly accretive to operational results once transaction is completed

* Entergy says Northstar will continue to operate, maintain ISFSI until us department of energy fulfills obligations to remove all of spent nuclear fuel from Vermont Yankee

* Entergy says nuclear decommissioning trust and associated asset retirement obligation will be removed from Entergy's balance sheet at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.