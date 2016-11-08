FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Phaserx announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology
November 8, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Phaserx announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Phaserx Inc :

* Phaserx Inc - announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology

* Phaserx - administration of mRNA delivered using hybrid mRNA technology platform in large animal model was safe, well tolerated at all dose levels

* Phaserx- Formulation was extremely well tolerated in non-human primates with no statistically significant dose-related changes in liver enzymes or cytokines

* Phaserx Inc - plan to complete IND-enabling studies in 2017 and initiate human studies of prx-otc in 2018 in OTC deficient patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

