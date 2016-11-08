Nov 8 Phaserx Inc :

* Phaserx Inc - announces positive safety results from large animal study with hybrid mRNA delivery technology

* Phaserx - administration of mRNA delivered using hybrid mRNA technology platform in large animal model was safe, well tolerated at all dose levels

* Phaserx- Formulation was extremely well tolerated in non-human primates with no statistically significant dose-related changes in liver enzymes or cytokines

* Phaserx Inc - plan to complete IND-enabling studies in 2017 and initiate human studies of prx-otc in 2018 in OTC deficient patients