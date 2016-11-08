FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVS says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for Prime, TRICARE network
November 8, 2016

BRIEF-CVS says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for Prime, TRICARE network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp

* CVS Health executive says for Q4 2016 total same-store sales at retail are expected to be flat to down 1.75 percent -conf call

* CVS Health executive says "For the fourth quarter, we expect enterprise revenues to be up 12.25 percent to 14 percent driven primarily by PBM growth" -conf call

* Currently expect an increase in PBM EBIT of about 8 percent and the decrease in retail EBIT of about 8 percent in 2017

* Says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for Prime and TRICARE network

* CVS- Although both Omnicare, Target pharmacy acquisitions are performing well, ramp-up in level of accretion is slightly slower than anticipated

* CVS Health- Given recent network changes it has become more difficult to grow share and therefore offset ongoing margin pressures in the near term

* CVS - Maintaining 10 percent to 14 percent adjusted EPS growth rate annually off a larger base is becoming more challenging; now anticipate growth of about 10 percent on average

* Expect annual EPS growth to generate to $7-$8 billion in free cash flow per year on average- conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
