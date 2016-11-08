FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-500.Com to resume share purchase program of up to $30 mln
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-500.Com to resume share purchase program of up to $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com limited affirming normal operation of its business

* 500.com ltd - confirms that after its q3 earnings announcement, co plans to resume share purchase program of up to $30 million announced on feb 26, 2015

* 500.com ltd- there remains no clear indication as to how long company's voluntary temporary suspension of online sports lottery sales services will last

* 500.com - continues to work with china sports lottery administration center to develop an online lottery sales management system as part of pilot program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

