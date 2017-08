Nov 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Successfully sells stake in Grohmann Engineering GmbH to Tesla Motors

* Sale will lead to a positive value contribution in the first quarter of fiscal 2016/2017 in the medium single-digit million level

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/2eIyLsh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)