10 months ago
BRIEF-Bilia ends distribution agreements with Hyundai in Sweden
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bilia ends distribution agreements with Hyundai in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bilia Ab

* Bilia terminates distribution agreements with Hyundai in Sweden

* Says reason for the decision is that Bilia's Hyundai operation has been loss-making for several years now

* Says the operation has an annual turnover of about SEK 200 M, accounting for about 0.8 per cent of total Group turnover

* Says the period of notice of termination is 2 years, and turnover is expected to decline gradually during this period, ceasing entirely by the end of 2018

* Says decision is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bilia's earnings per share. It is estimated that tied-up capital will decrease by about SEK 20 M during the period of notice of termination. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
