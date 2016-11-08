BRIEF-Premier Oil says discussions with lending groups continue

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc

* Market speculation

* Notes speculation regarding secondary market activity by company's debt holders

* There have been no changes to composition of bank creditors committee

* Discussions with various lending groups on co's proposed refinancing continue to progress towards a near term agreement of all parties.

* Received assurances that none of its senior lenders represented on bank creditors committee have exited, or are proposing to exit, their loan position at this time

* Further update is planned in conjunction with company's trading and operations update on November 17th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: