10 months ago
BRIEF-Innate Pharma preliminary phase 1/2 efficacy data
November 8, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma preliminary phase 1/2 efficacy data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma :

* Preliminary phase 1/2 efficacy data of lirilumab in combination with opdivo (nivolumab)

* Data reports that among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN, objective response rate, as measured by response evaluation criteria in solid tumors, was 24 pct (n=7)

* 17 pct (n=5) of these evaluable patients had deep responses, with reductions in tumor burden greater than 80 pct

* Among 29 evaluable patients with SCCHN disease control rate (DCR) was 52 pct (n=15) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

