November 8, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Property Group: New bank financing of NOK 495 mln in PPPI and PPPIV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Pioneer Property Group ASA (PPG PREF) and Pioneer Public Properties AS (PPU01) have accepted an offer from DnB to refinance existing secured debt in the two portfolio companies Pioneer Public Properties I AS and Pioneer Public Properties IV AS

* Majority of proceeds will be utilized to refinance bank loans in PPPI And PPPIV of about 390 million Norwegian crowns ($47.50 million) in addition to adding debt financing to recently acquired preschool properties

* Total new debt from DnB is a five-year loan of 495 million crowns on a 20-year amortization profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2097 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
