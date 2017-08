Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sofibus Patrimoine :

* Q3 rental income 2.9 million euros ($3.20 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Due to current economic circumstances the risk linked to tenants' insolvency could be high Source text: bit.ly/2fcIHLg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)