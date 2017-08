Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sdiptech AB (publ) :

* Acquires Hansa Vibrations & Omgivningskontroll AB for 68 million Swedish crowns ($7.6 million)

* 50 million crowns to be paid in cash, remaining amount is conditional purchase price and depends on economic performance during period of 5 years

