10 months ago
BRIEF-Victory City International Holdings enters into underwriting agreement
November 8, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Victory City International Holdings enters into underwriting agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Victory City International Holdings Ltd

* On 8 November, company entered into underwriting agreement with underwriter in respect of rights issue

* Board proposed to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$349.5 million to approximately HK$396.2 million

* Estimated net proceeds will be not less than about HK$344.5 million and not more than about HK$391.2 million

* Company intends to apply net proceeds for establishment of new production facilities in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

