Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA :

* Increases FY 2016 total net inflows forecast to 5 billion euros ($5.52 billion) - conference call

* Increases FY 2016 forecast for net inflows of managed products to 3.5 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)