BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co announces suspension of production of Haixi plant

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Currently organizing various professional teams to repair haixi plant as soon as possible

* Suspension will have a substantial negative impact on group's sales for second half of 2016

* Expects inventory that group had previously stocked up will be able to meet short-term market demand

* Suspension will not have a material impact on group's financial position and cash flow for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: