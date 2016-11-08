FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co announces suspension of production of Haixi plant
November 8, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co announces suspension of production of Haixi plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Currently organizing various professional teams to repair haixi plant as soon as possible

* Suspension will have a substantial negative impact on group's sales for second half of 2016

* Expects inventory that group had previously stocked up will be able to meet short-term market demand

* Suspension will not have a material impact on group's financial position and cash flow for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

