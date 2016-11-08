BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co announces suspension of production of Haixi plant

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Currently organizing various professional teams to repair haixi plant as soon as possible
* Suspension will have a substantial negative impact on group's sales for second half of 2016
* Expects inventory that group had previously stocked up will be able to meet short-term market demand
* Suspension will not have a material impact on group's financial position and cash flow for year 2016