Nov 8 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits Sa :

* 9 months revenue 309.3 million euros ($341.34 million) versus 326.0 million euros year ago

* Confirms 2016 EBITDA objective of around 20 million euros

* Confirms 2018 revenue objective of around 450 million and 500 million euros

* Confirms EBITDA margin of 15% towards 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)