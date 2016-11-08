FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GxP German Properties gets proceeds of EUR 27.0 mln from capital increase
November 8, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GxP German Properties gets proceeds of EUR 27.0 mln from capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GxP German Properties AG :

* Achieves gross issue proceeds of 27.0 million euros ($29.79 million) from cash capital increase

* In total, 27.0 million new shares were subscribed or placed at a subscription price of 1.00 euro per share

* 6.2 million new shares were subscribed as part of the public rights offering, with 20.8 million new shares issued as part of a private placement

* Johannes Meran, CEO of GxP, also acquired 500,000 shares in this context

* Free float stands at around 44 percent after conclusion of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

