BRIEF-GxP German Properties gets proceeds of EUR 27.0 mln from capital increase

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GxP German Properties AG :

* Achieves gross issue proceeds of 27.0 million euros ($29.79 million) from cash capital increase

* In total, 27.0 million new shares were subscribed or placed at a subscription price of 1.00 euro per share

* 6.2 million new shares were subscribed as part of the public rights offering, with 20.8 million new shares issued as part of a private placement

* Johannes Meran, CEO of GxP, also acquired 500,000 shares in this context

* Free float stands at around 44 percent after conclusion of the transaction