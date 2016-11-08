FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alpiq Holding concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 8, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans

* Sale to BKW Netzbeteiligung AG was concluded on Nov. 8

* Alpiq has concluded the divestment of its non-strategic interest in Swissgrid for a total of 557 million Swiss francs ($571.05 million) in the form of shares and loans

* With the closing of this transaction, Alpiq will receive an amount of 146 million francs; proceeds will be used for the further reduction of net debt Source text - bit.ly/2fkztKE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.