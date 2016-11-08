BRIEF-Alpiq Holding concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Concludes divestment of Swissgrid shares and loans

* Sale to BKW Netzbeteiligung AG was concluded on Nov. 8

* Alpiq has concluded the divestment of its non-strategic interest in Swissgrid for a total of 557 million Swiss francs ($571.05 million) in the form of shares and loans

* With the closing of this transaction, Alpiq will receive an amount of 146 million francs; proceeds will be used for the further reduction of net debt