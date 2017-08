Nov 8 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc :

* RTI Surgical Inc- Entered into a fifth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013 - SEC filing

* RTI Surgical- Amendment to second amended, restated loan agreement provides for decrease in maximum revolving credit amount from $45 million to $42.5 million Source text:(bit.ly/2fA706x) Further company coverage: