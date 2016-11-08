BRIEF-Suda Ltd enters licensing agreement for Zolpimist in China

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Suda Ltd

* Suda enters licensing agreement for Zolpimist in china

* Suda receives an upfront cash payment of us$300,000

* Co and Eddingpharm (Asia) Macao Commercial Offshore Limited (Eddingpharm), announce that companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement

* Is entitled to receive a further milestone payment of us$200,000 following registration of product in china

* Agreement for development and commercialisation of Suda's novel zolpimist oral spray of zolpidem tartrate to treat insomnia in china

* Total value of deal could exceed us$26 million based on eddingpharm's forecast sales for first 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: