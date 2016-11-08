FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rio Tinto updates on investigations regarding contractual payments on Simandou project
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rio Tinto updates on investigations regarding contractual payments on Simandou project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd

* Rio Tinto contacts regulatory authorities

* Company launched an investigation into matter led by external counsel

* Notified relevant authorities in United Kingdom and United States and is in process of contacting Australian authorities

* On 29 august 2016, Rio Tinto became aware of email correspondence from 2011 relating to contractual payments totalling us$10.5 million

* Rio tinto intends to co-operate fully with any subsequent inquiries from all of relevant authorities

* Rio tinto-energy & minerals chief executive Alan Davies, who had accountability for simandou project in 2011, has been suspended with immediate effect

* Contractual payments made to a consultant providing advisory services on Simandou Project in guinea.

* Legal & regulatory affairs group executive debra valentine, having previously notified co of her intention to retire on 1 may 2017 stepped down from her role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
