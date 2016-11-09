BRIEF-Vitop Group enters subscription agreement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vitop Group-connected Transaction In Relation To Subscription Of New Shares Of The Target Company

* Company, original shareholder and target company entered into subscription agreement

* Vitop group ltd - pursuant to deal original shareholder shall, by way of contributing hk$ equivalent of rmb4.9 million to target company

* Parties to the deal are co, original shareholder cheer fortune holdings and target company metro winner enterprises inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: