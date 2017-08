Nov 9 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd

* Qtrly group revenue increased 27.7% to s$1,373.7 million

* For 4q 2016, group has more than 1,800 launch-ready units in China

* " Capitaland remains confident in our residential business"

* "We will also start handing over about 9,800 sold units with a total value of about rmb14 billion from 4q 2016 onwards"