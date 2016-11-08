FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy reports qtrly adj. loss of $0.14 per share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy reports qtrly adj. loss of $0.14 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy reports third quarter operational and financial results

* Qtrly production from continuing operations of 197.8 mmcfe/d, an 8% increase year-over-year

* Rex Energy Corp says reaffirmed borrowing base of $190 million; next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017

* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss, a non-gaap measure, for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $12.3 million, or $0.14 per share

* Sees Q4 production of 194.0 mmcfe/d - 200.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp - reaffirmed borrowing base of $190 million, next redetermination scheduled for spring 2017

* Qtrly diluted net loss from continuing operations attributable to rex energy common shareholders $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $34 million versus $29.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.