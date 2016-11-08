Nov 9 Coherent Inc :

* Coherent Inc says on November 7, 2016 entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Coherent - credit agreement provides for a eur 670.0 mln senior secured term loan facility and $100.0 mln senior secured revolving credit facility

* Coherent - borrower may increase aggregate revolving commitments or borrow incremental term loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $150.0 mln