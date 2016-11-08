FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $788m go bonds 2016 Series H & I, 2017 Series A & B
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:00 PM

BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $788m go bonds 2016 Series H & I, 2017 Series A & B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Moody's on Massachusetts

* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $788m go bonds 2016 Series H & I and 2017 series A & B; outlook stable

* Moody's - outlook for Massachusetts is stable, reflecting its satisfactory reserve levels and efforts to regain structural budget balance

* Moody's on Massachusetts - reliance on one-time budget solutions, tighter cash margins, severe economic deterioration, could pressure rating at current level

* Moody's on Massachusetts - outlook also reflects expectation that commonwealth will continue to take proactive measures to close budget gaps if they emerge Source text: (bit.ly/2fe4B0P)

