BRIEF-Mbia reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
* Viacom owned networks will no longer be available on Playstation Vue- Playstation blog
* Starting 12:01am Eastern Time on Nov 11, channels including Comedy Central, Spike, MTV will not be available on Playstation Vue- Playstation blog Source text : bit.ly/2eBANak Further company coverage:
* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3
Nov 8 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc :
* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20 pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to 3,772 bopd