FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings reports Q4 loss per share of $4.46
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings reports Q4 loss per share of $4.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Qtrly loss per share $4.46

* Qtrly sales $ 1,248 million versus $ 1,280 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ashland global holdings-for Q1 of 2017, Valvoline anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5-6 percent, EBITDA margin of 23.5-24.5 percent

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $4.40 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fCiliQ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.