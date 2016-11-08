BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings reports Q4 loss per share of $4.46

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Qtrly loss per share $4.46

* Qtrly sales $ 1,248 million versus $ 1,280 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ashland global holdings-for Q1 of 2017, Valvoline anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5-6 percent, EBITDA margin of 23.5-24.5 percent

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $4.40 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fCiliQ] Further company coverage: