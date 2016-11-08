FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cash Converters Intl' upadtes on ASIC's response to matters investigated
November 8, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cash Converters Intl' upadtes on ASIC's response to matters investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cash Converters International Ltd

* Company has offered, and asic has accepted, an enforceable undertaking (eu) in relation to matters investigated

* Total amount of remediation is $10.8 million

* Advises that those negotiations have now concluded

* Co will remediate certain customers who applied for and were granted small amount credit contracts via cash converters website

* Company has also agreed to pay related infringement notices in amount of $1.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

