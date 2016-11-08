FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period .
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period .

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kopin Corp :

* Kopin reports delay in filing form 10-Q for period ended Sept 24, 2016

* Kopin - discovered instances in which an employee at one of foreign majority-owned subsidiaries, appears to have embezzled money from such subsidiary

* While investigation is ongoing, amount is not believed to be material to company's cash position

* Kopin - has not completed its investigation and is currently assessing impact finding might have had upon company's historical financial statements

* Kopin - impact of potential theft will not be material to its previously filed financial statements as of Dec 26, 2015 and for six month period ended June 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

