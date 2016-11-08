FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Valvoline qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share
November 8, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Valvoline qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc :

* Qtrly earnings of $0.32 per diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 sales up 4.5 to 6 percent

* Valvoline Inc- capital expenditures are expected to increase in fiscal 2017 to $70 million to $80 million

* Valvoline Inc- fiscal 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $90 million to $100 million

* Valvoline Inc-for FY 2017, company expects diluted, adjusted EPS to be in range of $1.28 to $1.38

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2flkbFG) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
