Nov 8 (Reuters) - Take-two Interactive Software Inc -

* Take-Two Interactive Software CFO Lainie Goldstein reports open market sale of 56,167 shares of co's common stock on Nov. 7 at $49.76 per share - sec filing

* Take-Two Interactive Software CFO Goldstein sold the co's shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $49.27 to $50.01