BRIEF-Frasers centrepoint FY profit for year S$766.1 mln, down 24.3 pct

* Proposed final dividend of 6.2 singapore cents to be paid on 16 february 2017

* FY profit for year S$766.1 million down 24.3 percent

* Frasers centrepoint ltd - fy revenue S$3.44 billion versus S$3.56 billion

* "In office market, prime grade a rentals continue to face pressure and vacancy levels are expected to rise"

* "Sales volumes in key markets of sydney, melbourne and brisbane continue to be positive"

"Group expects slow growth environment going forward"