10 months ago
BRIEF-Frasers centrepoint FY profit for year S$766.1 mln, down 24.3 pct
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Frasers centrepoint FY profit for year S$766.1 mln, down 24.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd

* Proposed final dividend of 6.2 singapore cents to be paid on 16 february 2017

* FY profit for year S$766.1 million down 24.3 percent

* Frasers centrepoint ltd - fy revenue S$3.44 billion versus S$3.56 billion

* "In office market, prime grade a rentals continue to face pressure and vacancy levels are expected to rise"

* "Sales volumes in key markets of sydney, melbourne and brisbane continue to be positive"

* "Group expects slow growth environment going forward" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
