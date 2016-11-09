FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration expects to spend about $300 mln in 2017
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration expects to spend about $300 mln in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc :

* Raging River Exploration -qtrly average quarterly production of 18,612 boe/d representing 20% production per share increase over comparable period in 2015

* Raging River Exploration - anticipates drilling approximately 75 wells in Q4 of 2016, inclusive of 7 horizontal wells drilled as new injection wells

* Raging River Exploration Inc - expect to spend approximately $300 million in 2017

* Raging River Exploration Inc- qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $80.6 million versus $63.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

