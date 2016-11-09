FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:20 AM

CORRECTED-BRIEF-GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc :

* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation

* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.

* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved

* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23

* Replacement units are not being offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

