CORRECTED-BRIEF-GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program

(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet)
Nov 8 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc :
* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program
* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation
* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.
* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved
* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23
