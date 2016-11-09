BRIEF-Hardwoods qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet)
Nov 8 GoPro Inc :
* GoPro announces Karma recall and refund program
* Says recall was announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation
* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.
* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved
* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23
* Recall of approximately 2,500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since Oct. 23
* Replacement units are not being offered
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
* Investors fear economic, geopolitical uncertainty if Trump wins