BRIEF-Lewis Group six-month HEPS falls 39.6 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :
* Unaudited Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016
* Revenue for six months declined by 2 pct to R2.7 billion
* Six-month headline earnings declined from R287 million to R173 million
* Six-month headline earnings per share 39.6 pct lower
* Interim dividend 100c per share
* At end of September, group traded out of 780 outlets
* Trading conditions are not expected to improve over remainder of financial year
* Business remains cash generative with low levels of gearing at 18.8 pct (H1 2016: 27.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)