10 months ago
BRIEF-Consolidated Infrastructure FY HEPS up 15.7 pct
November 9, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Infrastructure FY HEPS up 15.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* Reviewed provisional condensed consolidated results for the year ended Aug. 31, 2016

* FY revenue up 25 pct to R4.5 billion (2015: R3.6 billion)

* FY HEPS up 15.7 pct to 255.3 cents per share (2015: 220.7 cents per share)

* Power order book (excluding R2,3 billion of round 4 RE projects) up 22 pct to R5 billion (2015: R4.1 billion)

* Group is currently negotiating a further increase in facilities in line with an expected increase in activity levels

* No dividend has been recommended for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

