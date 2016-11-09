FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ICA Gruppen Q3 core EBIT slighly above expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ICA Gruppen Q3 core EBIT slighly above expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen

* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled SEK 1,376 million (1,321)

* Reuters poll: ICA Gruppen Q3 adjusted operating profit was seen at SEK 1,348 million

* ICA Gruppen says based on the preliminary data for total market development, ICA stores' market share increased slightly during the third quarter

* Says "in Sweden we saw clearly lower food price inflation and a significantly lower rate of growth in the market during the summer. Most of our businesses are showing improved earnings and have stable or growing margins. We are pleased with this, especially in view of the slightly higher level of costs we have in many parts of the group for ongoing future investments."

* Says market is changing at a fast pace, with new competitors, offerings and demands from our customers

* Says working intensively across a broad front throughout ICA Gruppen to ensure that we get things right in this development regardless of whether it pertains to new store formats, digital solutions, loyalty programmes, the product range, or offerings that give customers value for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.