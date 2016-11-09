BRIEF-Ontex Group Q3 revenue 510.2 million, up 22.7 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv

* Q3 revenue of 510.2 million was up 22.7% on a reported basis

* Markets in which we operate experienced slower year-on-year growth during q3 2016, in part linked to political and economic developments

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA3 of 63.2 million was 23.7% higher yoy, resulting in an adjusted ebitda margin of 12.4%

* Ontex - remain on course for revenue outperformance in developing markets, as well as healthcare

* Ontex - remain on course for revenue outperformance in developing markets, as well as healthcare

* Ontex - will continue to work towards generating an adjusted ebitda margin in 2016 at least in line with the 12.4% we achieved in 2015