BRIEF-Raisio Q3 comparable EBIT down at EUR 14.0 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 102.8 million euros ($115.52 million) versus 134.5 million euros year ago

* Q3 comparable EBIT 14.0 million euros versus 16.0 million euros year ago

* Specifies its outlook for 2016

* Sees 2016 EBIT is estimated to exceed 2015 level at comparable exchange rates, comparable reported EBIT is expected to reach around 50 million euros due to uncertainty related to development of pound