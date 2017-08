Nov 9 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :

* Net income for Q3 reached 15 million euros ($16.9 million), or EPS 0.32 euro (-48 pct versus Q2 2016)

* Q3 net trading income reached of 48.8 million euros (-28 pct versus Q2 2016)

* EBITDA margin for 9 months was 47 pct versus 52 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)