BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 revenue down at 625 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Q3 revenue of 625 million euros ($700.69 million) versus 661 million euros year ago

* Q3 recurring EBITDA 63 million euros versus 60 million euros year ago

* Q3 profit 25 million euros versus 33 million euros year ago

* Q3 net cash from (used in) operating activities 35 million euros versus 34 million euros year ago

* Expects full year recurring EBITDA to reach 10 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)